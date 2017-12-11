Verizon and NFL reach digital streaming agreement

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc and the National Football League have reached an agreement for a multi-year digital streaming deal, Verizon said on Monday.

Under the five-year deal, Verizon renews its agreement to stream NFL games on its mobile devices but loses its exclusive rights to the airings.

“Verizon’s portfolio of premium digital and mobile media properties, including Yahoo Sports, will stream in-market and national games, including national pre-season, regular season, playoff games, and the Super Bowl nationwide to sports fans – regardless of mobile network,” Verizon, the no. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, said in a statement.

The partnership takes effect in January.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.