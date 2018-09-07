FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 12:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Verizon's media and advertising head Tim Armstrong to leave- WSJ

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc’s head of media and advertising business Tim Armstrong is in talks to leave the U.S. wireless carrier, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Armstrong, who came to Verizon in 2015 from AOL after the company bought the online service provider, served as chief executive officer of AOL.

Verizon declined to comment. Armstrong did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

