A federal appeals court on Tuesday reversed a National Labor Relations Board finding that Verizon Wireless illegally terminated a worker for union activity, saying the board had “woefully inadequate” evidence to support its decision.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the evidence cited against Verizon was “quite puzzling” and had “little significance.”

