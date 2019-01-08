Company News
January 8, 2019 / 4:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Verizon adds 650,000 phone subscribers in fourth quarter

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it added 650,000 net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the fourth quarter.

The largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers added a total of 1.2 million retail postpaid customers, the company said at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West investor conference.

Shares of the company rose 2.5 percent to $58.16. Verizon is expected to report fourth-quarter results on Jan. 29. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

