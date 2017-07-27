FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 days
CORRECTED-Verizon's revenue rises for first time in 4 quarters
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 10:47 AM / in 20 days

CORRECTED-Verizon's revenue rises for first time in 4 quarters

1 Min Read

(Corrects to "four" quarters from "five" in headline and first paragraph)

July 27 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc's quarterly revenue rose marginally, its first increase in four quarters, as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier attracted more subscribers with its unlimited data plans.

Net income attributable to Verizon rose to $4.36 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $702 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a gain from the sale of some data centers and charges related to its acquisition of Yahoo Inc's operating business. Expenses also fell sharply from the year earlier quarter.

Excluding items, earnings per share was 96 cents per share.

Total operating revenue rose marginally to $30.55 billion from $30.53 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.