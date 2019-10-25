Verizon adds more-than-expected postpaid subscribers

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc on Friday beat analysts’ quarterly estimates for new subscribers who pay a monthly bill, at a time when it prepares to roll out the much-faster 5G mobile technology in more than 17 cities.

The company said on Friday it added 615,000 postpaid customers, above analysts’ estimates of 527,000 subscribers for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to research firm FactSet.

Total operating revenue for the largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers was $32.89 billion, up nearly 1% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)