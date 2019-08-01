Hot Stocks
August 1, 2019 / 11:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Verizon adds more-than-expected quarterly phone subscribers

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday beat second-quarter consensus estimates for additions of net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, as it prepared for a wider rollout of 5G services in the United States.

The largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers said it added a net 245,000 phone subscribers during the quarter. Analysts were expecting it to add 163,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

Total operating revenue fell 0.4% to $32.1 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below