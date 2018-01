NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc reported an increase in quarterly profit, helped by tax reform and phone subscriber additions.

Net income attributable to Verizon was $18.7 billion, or $4.56 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $4.5 billion, or $1.10 a share, in the year earlier period.

Verizon said it added 431,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill on a net basis. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Bernadette Baum)