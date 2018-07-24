FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 24, 2018 / 11:36 AM / in 2 hours

Verizon quarterly revenue jumps on more subscribers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc reported a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it attracted more postpaid subscribers with unlimited data plans.

Total operating revenue rose to $32.20 billion from $30.55 billion a year ago.

Verizon said it added 398,000 subscribers who pay a monthly bill on a net basis, beating analysts’ average estimate of 352,000 subscribers, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.