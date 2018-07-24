Verizon quarterly revenue jumps on more subscribers

July 24 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc reported a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it attracted more postpaid subscribers with unlimited data plans.

Total operating revenue rose to $32.20 billion from $30.55 billion a year ago.

Verizon said it added 398,000 subscribers who pay a monthly bill on a net basis, beating analysts’ average estimate of 352,000 subscribers, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)