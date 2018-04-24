FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 11:37 AM / in 3 hours

Verizon's quarterly profit rises 32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by gains from U.S. tax reforms.

Net income attributable to Verizon rose to $4.55 billion, or $1.11 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $3.45 billion, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Verizon said it lost 24,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill on a net basis. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

