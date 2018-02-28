FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Market News
February 28, 2018 / 8:37 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Verizon, Straight Path pay $614 mln civil penalty to U.S. FCC -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc and its Straight Path Communications unit paid a $614 million civil penalty as part of a January 2017 settlement with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, the agency said on Wednesday.

The telecommunications regulator said the settlement resolved an investigation into allegations that Straight Path failed to use the spectrum it was awarded, and in doing so violated the FCC’s rules in connection with approximately 1,000 licenses.

The settlement required Straight Path to sell its licenses and remit 20 percent of the overall proceeds. Verizon said on Wednesday it had completed its $3.1 billion acquisition of the company it announced in May 2017. The settlement represents the largest ever civil penalty paid to resolve an FCC investigation. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.