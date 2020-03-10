Vermont sues Clearview over 'dystopian' facial recognition app

The state of Vermont on Tuesday sued facial recognition app developer Clearview AI, accusing the startup of illegally collecting photos of residents, including children, for the purposes of building a “dystopian surveillance database.”

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan in a lawsuit filed in Chittenden Superior Court accused Clearview of selling access to a database of photos it collected of residents from websites such as Facebook to law enforcement and private businesses. The AG says the practice violates the state’s Consumer Protection Act and a first-in-the-nation law Vermont enacted last year to govern the data broker sector by fraudulently acquiring data through “screen scraping.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/39G5mJt