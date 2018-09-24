Michael Kors to take control of Italy's Versace - sources

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has sealed an agreement to take control of Italy’s Versace, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, adding that an official announcement would be made this week.

Versace declined to comment.

The deal values the fashion house, known for its Medusa head logo, at no less than $2 billion, two of the sources added.

As part of the deal, Blackstone, which took a 20 percent stake in Versace back in 2014, will fully exit the Italian company, while the Versace family, which owns the rest of the company, will keep a role, the sources said.

Blackstone declined to comment.

The news of the imminent Versace sale were first reported by Italian daily Corriere della Sera earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, writing by Agnieszka Flak Editing by Mark Bendeich)