July 25, 2018 / 11:15 PM / in an hour

California judge orders companies to stop using Versace name

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal court in California has granted Italian luxury goods company Versace’s request for an order barring four fashion and lifestyle companies in Italy and Florida from using Versace in their names.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in Oakland said Versace has shown that it will suffer irreparable loss of business, reputation and goodwill if the companies continue infringing on Versace’s trademarked name.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NH2lNw

