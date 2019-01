Jan 28 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker Entegris Inc said on Monday it would buy rival Versum Materials Inc in a deal worth about $4 billion, which will mainly serve the semiconductor industry.

Versum Materials shareholders will get 1.120 shares of Entegris for each existing Versum Materials share, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)