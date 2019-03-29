Merck KGaA welcomes Versum's decision to talk, keeps tender going

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA on Friday welcomed Versum Materials to the negotiation table after the takeover target said it was willing to hold talks over Merck’s unsolicited offer.

“We welcome Versum’s announcement to engage with us,” a spokesman said, adding that the ongoing tender offer and proxy solicitation directed at Versum shareholders remained unchanged.

Versum said on Friday it had begun negotiations but urged its shareholders not to tender shares to Merck.