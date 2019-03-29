Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Versum urges shareholders to reject Merck KGaA hostile bid

March 29 (Reuters) - Versum Materials Inc on Friday urged its shareholders to reject a hostile bid from Merck KGaA , but said it would engage with the German pharma group to determine if the offer is superior to its agreed merger with rival Entegris.

Merck KGaA had on Tuesday launched a $5.9 billion all-cash takeover offer for Versum, the former speciality chemicals division of industrial gases group Air Products, to boost its presence in the semiconductor materials market and sideline a rival bidder.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

