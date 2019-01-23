Vertex Pharma terminates interim CFO's employment for code violations

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday it had terminated the employment of its chief operating officer and interim chief financial officer, Ian Smith, citing personal behavior that violated its code of conduct.

The termination is effective immediately and is unrelated to its financial and business performance, the company said.

Paul Silva, the company’s corporate controller and chief accounting officer since 2008, has been appointed interim CFO, while the company conducts a search to find a permanent replacement, Vertex said.