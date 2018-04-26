UPDATE 1-Vertex Pharma tops profit estimates on strong CF drug sales

(Adds details, background)

April 26 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc’s quarterly profit topped analysts’ forecasts, led by double-digit growth in sales of its cystic fibrosis treatments.

Vertex mainly sells three types of drugs for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, a rare, life-shortening genetic disease affecting about 75,000 people in North America, Europe and Australia. The disorder causes progressive lung damage and loss of lung function.

Two of Vertex’s drugs — Orkambi and Kalydeco — recorded sales of $354 million and $250 million respectively, each topping analysts’ estimates, the company said on Thursday.

Vertex said income attributable to the company fell to $210.3 million or 81 cents per share in the three months ended March 31, from $247.8 million or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Vertex earned 76 cents per share ahead of analysts’ average estimate of 63 cents a share, as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Vertex’s revenue fell to $640.8 million from $714.7 million.

Shares of the company rose 1 percent to $160.3 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

The company also separately said it had begun late-stage studies of a triple combination treatment for cystic fibrosis. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)