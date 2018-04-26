FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 8:15 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Vertex Pharma's quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc’s quarterly profit fell 15.1 percent, hurt by higher research and development spending.

Vertex said on Thursday income attributable to the company fell to $210.3 million or 81 cents per share in the three months ended March 31, from $247.8 million or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Vertex, one of the top U.S. manufacturers of treatments for lung disorder cystic fibrosis, said its revenue rose to $640.8 million from $714.7 million.

The company also separately said it had begun a late-stage study of a triple combination treatment for cystic fibrosis. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

