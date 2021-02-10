Vestas to focus on offshore wind business in 2021, after sales rise

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The world’s largest wind turbine maker Vestas said it would focus on integrating its newly acquired offshore wind business this year after posting fourth quarter sales slightly above expectations on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A test version of MHI Vestas' V164 is seen a day after it caught fire at the Wind Turbine Test Center in Oesterild, Denmark, August 5, 2017. Scanpix Denmark/Jacob Andersen/via REUTERS

Traditionally a maker of onshore turbines, the Danish company aims to expand offshore wind equipment production after taking full ownership of a joint venture with Mistubishi Heavy Industries.

“We met our revised guidance on all parameters, leading the industry on revenue, order intake and profitability despite COVID-19 affecting all parts of our value chain,” Chief Executive Henrik Andersen said in a statement.

For 2021, Vestas expects full-year revenue in the range of 16 billion to 17 billion euros and an operating profit margin before special items between 6% to 8%.

“Our focus in 2021 will be to fully integrate offshore and address executional challenges,” Andersen said.

Vestas said it would launch a 15 megawatt offshore wind turbine, its largest yet, in a bid to dominate the offshore market.

In the fourth quarter, revenue was 4.3 billion euros, just above the 4.2 billion expected by analysts in a company poll.

Operating profit before special items was just 358 million euros ($434.1 million), below analysts’ average estimate of 472 million.

Its annual EBIT margin before special items was 5.1%, down from 8.3% a year earlier, and just within its guidance of between 5%-7%.

Vestas said it would propose a dividend of 8.45 Danish crowns ($1.38) per share equivalent to 30% of annual net profit.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

($1 = 6.1293 Danish crowns)

($1 = 6.1293 Danish crowns)