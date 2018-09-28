FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
September 28, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vestas to cut 400 jobs, mostly in Europe

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems intends to lay off around 400 employees, mostly in northern and central Europe, of its global workforce of more than 24,000 people, reflecting a shift in growth to markets outside of Europe, it said on Friday.

Most of the intended staff reductions are expected to be from white collar positions, and the changes will lead to annual savings of around 30 million euros ($35 million) from 2019, the wind turbine maker said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8607 euros Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.