Vestas launches more versatile wind power platform

COPENHAGEN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Danish wind power company Vestas on Thursday presented a new platform it says will enable customers to produce cheaper energy through turbines tailored for different wind conditions and locations.

EnVentus, the first new Vestas platform since 2011, will offer customers more flexibility than its existing 2 megawatt (MW) and 4 MW platforms, it said, adding that it was also launching new V150-5.6 MW and V162-5.6 MW turbines to run on the EnVentus platform.

“EnVentus is a great achievement by everyone at Vestas that allows us to meet customers’ increasing needs for customisation and continuous reduction of cost of energy,” Chief Executive Anders Runevad said in a statement.

The wind power industry has been grappling with reduced subsidies in recent years and governments seeking more competitive contract tenders, increasing pressure on suppliers, turbine makers and wind farm developers to reduce costs.

The EnVentus platform will lower the cost of energy produced throughout the lifespan of the turbine, Vestas said. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by David Goodman)