UPDATE 1-Wind turbine maker Vestas Q3 profit misses forecast

(Adds detail, background)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Vestas posted profit below forecasts on Wednesday, but said prices of wind turbines continued to stabilise and expected activity levels and revenue to increase next year despite tough competition.

The wind industry has suffered and prices have been squeezed as subsidies taper off and governments opt for more competitive contract tenders.

“Although the industry remains highly competitive, average selling price in the third quarter saw continued underlying stabilisation,” Chief Executive Anders Runevad said in a statement.

Vestas was outshone by main rival Siemens Gamesa which reported on Tuesday a 12 percent rise in revenues for the July-September period and said sales would rise by at least 10 percent next year.

Vestas’ sales grew 2.5 percent in the same period, while its operating profit before special items fell 22 percent to 276 million euros ($316.13 million), lagging a forecast for 285 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Wind turbine orders in the quarter rose 25 percent to 3,261 megawatt (MW), slightly below the 3,330 MW expected by analysts, bringing its order backlog to an all-time high order backlog.

Vestas said it now expects 2018 free cash flow of minimum 100 million euros from a previous guidance of minimum 400 million and kept its forecast for revenues of 10-10.5 billion euros this year and an EBIT margin before special items of 9.5-10.5 percent.