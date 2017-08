July 18 (Reuters) - Industrial engineering firm Vesuvius Plc said Chief Executive Francois Wanecq would retire and named Patrick Andre, currently the president of its flow control unit, as the new CEO.

Andre will join the board on Sept. 1 when Wanecq retires, the company said on Tuesday.

Wanecq will remain with the group until Dec. 31 to assist with the transition. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)