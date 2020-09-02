Westlaw News
September 2, 2020 / 12:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Fee for vet’s disability lawyer based on refund, not VA’s demand – Fed Circ

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A lawyer who blocked the Veterans Administration from recouping nearly $200,000 in disability benefits from his client can claim a contingency fee only on the $65,000 the VA had already recovered, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held Tuesday.

The decision affirms a fee award of about $13,000 to Allen Gumpenberger, founder of Texas-based Gumps VA Compensation Services, under his 20 percent contingency-fee contract with veteran Edward Graham. Gumpenberger sought 20 percent of the VA’s 2009 wrongful demand.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32JYRmM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below