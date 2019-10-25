Company News
Vans owner VF Corp revenue misses estimates on sluggish demand

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Apparel maker VF Corp reported second-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street expectations on Friday, hurt by sluggish demand for its North Face and Vans brands.

Net income rose to $649 million, or $1.61 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 28, from $507.1 million, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue climbed 5.4% to $3.39 billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of $3.42 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

