UPDATE 2-VF Corp ups full-year forecasts on brisk Vans sneaker sales

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apparel maker VF Corp’s second-quarter results topped Wall Street expectations and raised its forecast for the year on Friday as demand for its popular Vans sneakers and The North Face outerwear offset losses in its other businesses.

It also raised its quarterly dividend by 11 percent.

VF Corp, which in August said it would spin off its less profitable Wrangler and Lee jeans into a publicly traded company, is focusing on Vans and its outdoor wear businesses to help improve profit margins.

Revenue from the high-margin Vans business rose 26 percent in the quarter, and online sales for the brand grew 55 percent. Overall, its active business revenue rose 19 percent lifting its shares 2 percent to $87.09 in pre-market trading “Vans strength continued in Q2, leading active revenue to exceed our expectations,” Bernstein analyst Jaime Merriman said.

But revenue at its Timberland, Wrangler and Lee business fell 2 percent, 5 percent and 9 percent respectively.

VF has kept its inventories flowing, selling products at full price and providing fresh styles to lure millennials as it tackles rising competition from the likes of Nike Inc.

It raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $3.65 per share from the previous expected range of $3.52 to $3.57. It expects revenue for the year to be above or equal to $13.7 billion.

Income from continuing operations rose to $507.1 million, or $1.26 per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 29, from $473.8 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items VF earned $1.43 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.33, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Net revenue rose 15 percent to $3.91 billion, above the market expectation of $3.87 billion.