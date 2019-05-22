Vans owner VF Corp quarterly revenue beats estimates

May 22 (Reuters) - Apparel maker VF Corp exceeded Wall Street’s quarterly sales expectations, boosted by higher demand for its Vans sneakers and outdoor wear brand North Face.

Net income fell to $128.8 million, or 32 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 30, from $252.8 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 5.5% to $3.21 billion, edging past analysts’ estimate of $3.20 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)