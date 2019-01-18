Company News
January 18, 2019

Vans shoe maker VF Corp beats quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Apparel maker VF Corp beat Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, boosted by demand for its high-margin Vans shoes and North Face apparel.

The company reported a net income of $463.5 million, or $1.16 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 29, compared to a loss of $90.3 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $3.94 billion from $3.65 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $3.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

