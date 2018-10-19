FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 11:05 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Vans shoe maker VF Corp quarterly revenue tops estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apparel maker VF Corp topped analysts’ estimates for revenue on Friday, boosted by thriving demand for its high-margin Vans shoes and North Face apparel.

The company’s income from continuing operations rose to $507.1 million, or $1.26 per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from $473.8 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 15 percent to $3.91 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $3.87 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

The company, in August, announced the spin off of Lee and Wrangler jeans brands into a separate public company, allowing it to focus on its more profitable businesses. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

