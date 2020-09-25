Shares of VIA Optronics fall 20% in NYSE debut

(Reuters) - Germany-based VIA Optronics AG's shares VIAO.N fell 20% on Friday in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange, after the company raised $93.7 million in its initial public offering (IPO).

Shares of the firm, which makes interactive display systems for a number of sectors including automotive and industrials, opened at $12 apiece compared with the IPO price of $15 per American Depositary Share.