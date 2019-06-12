UPDATE 1-Casino’s Brazil unit agrees to sell Via Varejo shares for 4.75 reais minimum -filing

(adds context)

SAO PAULO, June 12 (Reuters) - GPA, controlling shareholder of Brazil’s Via Varejo, said its board of directors approved the sale of all shares it owns in the home appliances and furniture retailer for a minimum price of 4.75 reais each, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

A subsidiary of Grupo Pão de Açucar (GPA), which is controlled by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA , Via Varejo has been for sale since November 2016.

GPA’s filing also said the company received a letter from businessman Michael Klein in which he says that in the event GPA approved the sale of its Via Varejo shares on the stock exchange, he would offer, individually or with other investors, a maximum of 4.75 reais per share in the retailer.

GPA owns 36.3% of Via Varejo. Klein’s family holds a 25.2% stake in Via Varejo.

According to local media reports, Klein has discussed a potential joint bid for Via Varejo with Starboard Partners and Apollo Global Management. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)