SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Via Varejo has confirmed in a securities filing on Tuesday it has raised 4.45 billion reais ($864 million) with the sale of 297 million shares at 15 reais each.

The securities filing confirmed a source-based Reuters report on Monday evening. ($1 = 5.0755 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)