SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian electronics and furniture retailer Via Varejo SA plans to open 70 to 80 new stores next year as it seeks to integrate its physical and online businesses amid increased high-tech competition, executives said on Thursday.

The company, controlled by retailer GPA SA, will focus on smaller stores, testing formats with less than 40 square meters, executives said on a conference call. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Gram Slattery; Editing by Paul Simao)