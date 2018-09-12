FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 12:54 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Brazil's Via Varejo teams up with AirFox in payments solutions

1 Min Read

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Via Varejo SA agreed to partner with the Brazilian subsidiary of CarrierEQ Inc, also known as Airfox, to develop digital payments solutions, with an option to acquire up to 80 percent of Airfox in the next three years.

In a securities filing, Via Varejo said the partnership with the Boston-based technology firm will, among other things, allow clients to make payments to Via Varejo’s Casas Bahia stores through an app. Via Varejo is owned by GPA SA, one of Brazil’s largest food retailers, which is headed by tech-savvy Chief Executive Peter Paul Estermann. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski in Brasília and Gabriela Mello in São Paulo; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

