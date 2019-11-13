Brazil's Via Varejo investigates allegations of accounting irregularities

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian electronics and appliances retailer Via Varejo SA has received an anonymous tip related to accounting irregularities which it is now investigating, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Via Varejo’s board has created an internal committee to look into the allegations, which were received in September and in early October. The company said so far no evidence of irregularities have been found, adding the probe is continuing. The company added that no impact is expected in its third-quarter results to be announced later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)