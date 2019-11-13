UPDATE 1-Brazil's Via Varejo investigates allegations of accounting irregularities

(Adds details, context and share performance)

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian electronics and appliances retailer Via Varejo SA has received an anonymous tip related to accounting irregularities which it is now investigating, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Via Varejo’s board has created an internal committee to look into the allegations, which were received in late September and in early October.

The company said so far no evidence of irregularities have been found, adding no impact is expected in its third-quarter results to be announced later on Wednesday, though the probe continues.

Shares in Via Varejo were trading over 9% down in early afternoon at 6.44 reais, reducing gains so far this year to around 46%.

The probe comes five months after the Klein family has taken over the control of Via Varejo from Brazilian supermarkets chain Grupo Pao de Açúcar SA, a subsidiary of France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)