Brazil´s Via Varejo posts 49 mln reais loss in first quarter

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian electronics and appliance retailer Via Varejo SA reported a net loss of 49 million reais ($12.5 million) in the first quarter, underlining how the firm is struggling to consolidate a corporate turnaround.

Via Varejo, owned by food retailer GPA, has struggled to post a profit in recent quarters as it attempts to adjust its expansive brick-and-mortar operations to the needs of Brazil´s growing e-commerce industry.

($1 = 3.93 reais)