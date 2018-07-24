Brazil's Via Varejo rebounds to Q2 profit but misses estimates

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian electronics retailer Via Varejo SA missed second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, as a truckers’ strike weighed on sales while the firm said some new e-commerce platforms had not yet lived up to their potential.

In a securities filing, Via Varejo, a subsidiary of food retailer GPA, reported net income of 20 million reais ($5.29 million) versus an 85 million real loss a year earlier but fell short of a Reuters consensus estimate of 40.4 million reais.