FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 24, 2018 / 10:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Via Varejo rebounds to Q2 profit but misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian electronics retailer Via Varejo SA missed second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, as a truckers’ strike weighed on sales while the firm said some new e-commerce platforms had not yet lived up to their potential.

In a securities filing, Via Varejo, a subsidiary of food retailer GPA, reported net income of 20 million reais ($5.29 million) versus an 85 million real loss a year earlier but fell short of a Reuters consensus estimate of 40.4 million reais.

$1 = 3.78 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.