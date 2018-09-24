FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Via Varejo teams up with Santander Brasil's in payment services

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Via Varejo said in a securities filing on Monday that it has partnered with a Santander Brasil subsidiary to offer payment services to third party vendors who sell online via the company’s platforms.

The electronics retailer will offer receivables prepayment, among other services, through a three-year partnership with Getnet, Santander Brasil’s credit card processing unit.

Via Varejo, a unit of France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA , also announced earlier this month a partnership with the Brazilian subsidiary of CarrierEQ Inc, also known as Airfox, to develop digital payments solutions. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

