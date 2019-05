May 30 (Reuters) - CBS Corp's board is preparing for merger talks with Viacom Inc, CNBC reported here on Thursday, citing sources.

The merger talks between the two companies are expected to start in mid-June, the report said, adding that the companies have not yet held discussions.

Both CBS and Viacom did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)