May 14 (Reuters) - CBS Corp on Monday asked a court to block controlling shareholder Shari Redstone from interfering at a special meeting of its board called to consider a merger with Viacom.

National Amusements, the privately held movie theater company owned by Sumner Redstone and his daughter Shari, own a majority of the voting shares of Viacom and CBS. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)