FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Viacom reports 2.9 percent rise in revenue
Sections
Featured
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Business
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million
Life
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 12:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Viacom reports 2.9 percent rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say that revenue rose in Viacom’s film unit rose, not in its theatrical business)

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount, reported a 2.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as a rise in film unit revenue offset declines in U.S. affiliate revenue.

Net profit attributable to Viacom rose to $674 million, or $1.67 per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept.30 from $254 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.32 billion from $3.23 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.