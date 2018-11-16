Company News
November 16, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

"Mission Impossible" powers Viacom revenue jump

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as its Paramount Pictures division gained from the success of “Mission: Impossible - Fallout”.

Net income attributable to Viacom fell to $394 million, or 98 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $674 million, or $1.67 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, however, rose to $3.49 billion from $3.32 billion. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

