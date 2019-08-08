Market News
August 8, 2019 / 11:08 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Viacom beats quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by a rare growth in domestic advertising revenue.

Net income attributable to Viacom rose to $544 million, or $1.35 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $522 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.36 billion from $3.24 billion, beating the average estimate of $3.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

