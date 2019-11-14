Company News
November 14, 2019 / 12:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Viacom beats quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - MTV-owner Viacom Inc beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by a rise in domestic advertising revenue.

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Viacom fell to $303 million, or 75 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $386 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $3.43 billion from $3.49 billion, but was above the average estimate of $3.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

