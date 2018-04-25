FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Viacom quarterly profit surges
Sections
Featured
Impossible dream? Unification less of a priority as Korean leaders prepare to talk
North Korea
Impossible dream? Unification less of a priority as Korean leaders prepare to talk
Amazon plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive
Technology
Amazon plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive
Police eye suspect's 'cryptic message'
TORONTO VAN ATTACK
Police eye suspect's 'cryptic message'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2018 / 11:05 AM / in 2 hours

Viacom quarterly profit surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Media company Viacom Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly profit more than doubled, driven by higher fees from international cable and satellite operators and strong growth in its Paramount Pictures division.

Net income attributable to Viacom, which is exploring a merger with CBS Corp, rose to $256 million, or 64 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31 from $121 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $3.15 billion from $3.26 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.