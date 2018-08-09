FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Viacom reports 3.7 pct drop in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Media company Viacom Inc reported a 3.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday due to a drop in domestic advertising sales and fees it collects from cable TV operators.

Net income attributable to Viacom, which is exploring a merger with CBS Corp, fell to $522 million, or $1.29 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $683 million, or $1.70 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $3.24 billion from $3.36 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

